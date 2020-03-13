Tejano Music Awards vendors disappointed in cancellation caused by coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Vendors gearing up for the 2020 Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair and St. Patrick’s Day Festival and river parade this weekend are re-packing their merchandise following the mayor’s declaration of a public health emergency.

The fan fair, along with the festival and river parade, were scheduled to start this weekend.

Musicians and vendors for the Tejano fan fair that were already set up at Market Square say they were expecting that a cancellation could happen because of the coronavirus, but they’re still not happy about it.

“We have family, so we were here to see the family too after the event. We’re gonna do that a little longer, but maybe next year it will clear up by then. We’ll come back,” said vendor Javier Laredo.

Vendors who travel across the nation for these types of festivals say this and other cancellations in other cities will hurt their bottom line as they gear up for the summer rush.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

