Governor Abbott to provide Texans with update on coronavirus Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Friday regarding the state’s continued efforts to combat COVID-19.

The press conference will take place at noon from the Texas State Capitol.

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, are also expected to speak.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

