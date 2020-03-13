City officials to hold press conference on COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city officials will hold a press conference Friday morning on its preparedness and response to COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. KSAT.com will be livestreaming the event.

A press release said Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick and City Manager Erik Walsh are both expected to be in attendance.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

