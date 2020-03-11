These events have been canceled, postponed around San Antonio over coronavirus
List updated daily
SAN ANTONIO – Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, some groups have decided to cancel or postpone their upcoming events in and around San Antonio.
This list will be updated on a daily basis.
The following events in San Antonio have been canceled:
- American Society for Health Care Engineering’s PDC Summit
- Self Storage Association annual spring conference and trade show
The following events in San Antonio have been rescheduled:
- American Organization for Immigrants Free Workshop: Understand the Naturalization and Citizenship Process
- Rescheduled for May 16 (Previously scheduled for March 14)
- For more information call 210-454-2164 or 210-250-0762
- National Society of Black Engineers postponed its March 25-29 conference
- New date has not been announced
School closures/schedule changes:
- Alamo Colleges District schools extending spring break one week. Classes have been canceled March 16-20 and will transition to remote teaching and learning on March 23 for a minimum of two weeks.
- All sports events, extracurricular activities, large meetings and events postponed through April 15
- St. Mary’s University has extended spring break for one week. Classes will resume on campus on March 23.
- TAMUSA is extending spring break one week. Courses will resume on Monday, March 23 via online/alternative delivery
- UTSA is extending spring break one week. Classes will resume online on March 23 through at least April 13
