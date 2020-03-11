These events have been canceled, postponed around San Antonio over coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, some groups have decided to cancel or postpone their upcoming events in and around San Antonio.

This list will be updated on a daily basis.

The following events in San Antonio have been canceled:

American Society for Health Care Engineering’s PDC Summit

Self Storage Association annual spring conference and trade show annual spring conference and trade show

The following events in San Antonio have been rescheduled:

American Organization for Immigrants Free Workshop: Understand the Naturalization and Citizenship Process Rescheduled for May 16 (Previously scheduled for March 14) For more information call 210-454-2164 or 210-250-0762

National Society of Black Engineers postponed its March 25-29 conference New date has not been announced



School closures/schedule changes: