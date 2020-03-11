82ºF

These events have been canceled, postponed around San Antonio over coronavirus

List updated daily

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO – Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, some groups have decided to cancel or postpone their upcoming events in and around San Antonio.

This list will be updated on a daily basis.

The following events in San Antonio have been canceled:

The following events in San Antonio have been rescheduled:

  • American Organization for Immigrants Free Workshop: Understand the Naturalization and Citizenship Process
    • Rescheduled for May 16 (Previously scheduled for March 14)
    • For more information call 210-454-2164 or 210-250-0762
  • National Society of Black Engineers postponed its March 25-29 conference
    • New date has not been announced

School closures/schedule changes:

  • Alamo Colleges District schools extending spring break one week. Classes have been canceled March 16-20 and will transition to remote teaching and learning on March 23 for a minimum of two weeks.
    • All sports events, extracurricular activities, large meetings and events postponed through April 15
  • St. Mary’s University has extended spring break for one week. Classes will resume on campus on March 23.
  • TAMUSA is extending spring break one week. Courses will resume on Monday, March 23 via online/alternative delivery
  • UTSA is extending spring break one week. Classes will resume online on March 23 through at least April 13

