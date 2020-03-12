Fans banned from Valero Texas Open; UIL limits fans at Alamodome amid coronavirus; Full list of sport cancellations here

Several collegiate and professional sporting leagues have canceled play in the wake of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19. Here is a running list. This will be updated as we receive more information.

- The PGA TOUR will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans. This policy starts at THE PLAYERS Championship Friday and continues through the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

- Big 12 has reportedly canceled its men’s and women’s tournaments in Kansas City. The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech teams were set to play, but were taken off the court.

- The Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. Texas A&M was set to participate.

- The UIL announced fan limitations at the boy’s state tournament at the Alamodome.

- The UIL announced fan limitations at the boy's state tournament at the Alamodome.

- The Sun Belt Conference announced it has canceled its remaining men’s and women’s tournament games in New Orleans. Texas State men’s team was set to participate.

- The ACC, AAC and BIG 10 tournaments have been canceled.

- Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days.