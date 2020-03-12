Report: Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus after teammate Gobert infected with COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes hours after teammate Rudy Gobert became the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the NBA.

Gobert’s positive test was reported by multiple media outlets on Wednesday evening.

The NBA immediately issued a release that stated games would be suspended indefinitely.

Wojnarowski reported that Jazz players privately said Gobert had been careless in the locker room and he had touched other players and their belongings.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Mitchell was the only Jazz player to test positive for new coronavirus.

A total of 58 tests were administered to players and team personnel and all remaining tests came back negative.