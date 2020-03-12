H-E-B putting purchase limits on some items to ‘protect the supply chain’

SAN ANTONIO – Photos have been shared across social media recently of stores running low on certain items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies and stores have been scrambling to keep up with the demand.

Concerns over COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have caused an uptick in purchases.

KSAT reached out to H-E-B Thursday to see how they’re handling the onslaught of customers who are trying to find certain items.

“We are limiting product purchases to protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” an H-E-B spokesperson told KSAT.

Customers will currently be limited on purchases of the following items:

Disinfecting sprays/wipes – 4 units

Hand sanitizer/soap – 4 units

Water – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction (including baby)

Latex Gloves – 4 boxes/units

Bleach – 2 units

H-E-B replenishes supplies daily and “partners work around the clock to bring products to the shelf,” a spokesperson said. “If you cannot find what you need, please check back with us."

