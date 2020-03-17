Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals

SAN ANTONIO – Local restaurants are rewarding those practicing social distancing by offering deals on to-go orders. If you see a restaurant offering deals, share it with us at web@ksat.com and we’ll add it to the list.

Papa's Burgers - Free fries and a canned soft drink with the purchase of any burger, chili dog or chicken sandwich.

Sea Island -Kid’s Eat Free. For children under 12 please. One free kids meal with one adult entree. Purchase required. Valid Monday-Friday, March 16th-20th, 2020. Offer not valid for online orders or 3rd Party Delivery. While supplies last. Not valid with any other offer. No cash value. No coupon required.

Pinch Boil House - Order to-go from the restaurant at a discount price. Pinch has also offered three options to-go meal deals for two for $25. Customers can choose through their meal deals online for pick-up and each meal comes with a free roll of toilet paper.

Luby's - Kids Eat Free with purchase of an adult meal. This is available all day, every day for the month of March.

Fuddruckers - Kids Eat Free with purchase of an adult meal. This will be available all day, every day for the month of March. Fuddruckers will also offer several discounts for the week on 1/3lb burgers and Buy 1 Get 1 through DoorDash.

The Rustic - When ordering carry out from Bowl & Barrel, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

Bowl & Barrel -When ordering carry out from Bowl & Barrel, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

The General Public -When ordering carry out from The General Public, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

You can also order from delivery services like Favor and request Doorstep Delivery to limit your interaction with others.

