Discover restaurants near you that offer to-go and delivery options around San Antonio at ‘SA Food 2 Go’
#DineLocal
SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has hurt local restaurants, and KSAT now has a free tool to help them connect with more customers.
“SA Food 2 Go" is a resource for local restaurants to get discovered in San Antonio and to promote their curbside take-out, delivery and specials during COVID-19.
Users can discover some of the most popular listings in San Antonio based on user reviews and ratings.
How it works:
- Add Restaurant: Restaurants can enter a listing that includes location, cuisine, services.
- Find businesses: Users can discover and connect with great local restaurants in their local neighborhood like taco shops, pizza joints and more.
- Review listings: Get valuable insights about listings and share experiences by leaving reviews for businesses.
- Dine local: Support local businesses in San Antonio and remember to dine local – the restaurants need us now more than ever. #DineLocal
Click here to add your restaurant to the listings.
KSAT12 is here to help bring restaurants and the community together.
Visit safood2go.com to start searching for your favorite restaurants.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.