Discover restaurants near you that offer to-go and delivery options around San Antonio at ‘SA Food 2 Go’

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has hurt local restaurants, and KSAT now has a free tool to help them connect with more customers.

“SA Food 2 Go" is a resource for local restaurants to get discovered in San Antonio and to promote their curbside take-out, delivery and specials during COVID-19.

Users can discover some of the most popular listings in San Antonio based on user reviews and ratings.

How it works:

Add Restaurant: Restaurants can enter a listing that includes location, cuisine, services.

Find businesses: Users can discover and connect with great local restaurants in their local neighborhood like taco shops, pizza joints and more.

Review listings: Get valuable insights about listings and share experiences by leaving reviews for businesses.

Dine local: Support local businesses in San Antonio and remember to dine local – the restaurants need us now more than ever. #DineLocal

Click here to add your restaurant to the listings.

KSAT12 is here to help bring restaurants and the community together.

Visit safood2go.com to start searching for your favorite restaurants.