SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered

SAN ANTONIO – As the novel coronavirus spreads in the United States and across the globe, there are many questions about the virus, how it spreads and how we should react as individuals and communities.

We are listening to your questions and reaching out to get the correct answers to help you and your family stay safe.

Here are some of the questions we’ve been asked:

Is it the coronavirus or COVID-19?

Here is the explanation from the World Health Organization:

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are transmitted between animals and humans.

“Novel coronavirus” means “new coronavirus.” The current novel, or new coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic now has a name.

The virus is called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2.

The disease is called coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Viruses, and the diseases they cause, often have different names. For example, HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. People often know the name of a disease, such as measles, but not the name of the virus that causes it (rubeola).

How is it spread?

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can get into the mouths and noses of people nearby (within about 6 feet) or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Some viruses spread more easily than others and the virus that causes COVID-19 “seems to be spreading easily and sustainably,” according to the CDC.

When is someone with coronavirus contagious?

What should I do if I feel sick?

“A lot of people can stay home just like if you had the flu,” said Junda Woo, medical director for the San Antonio Metro Health District.

Local hospitals are urging you not to go to the ER unless you’re in respiratory distress, and even then you should call ahead. If you have severe breathing problems, call 911.

If you think you have COVID-19, your first call would be to your primary care physician.

If you don’t have a doctor, you can call a nearby clinic and ask for instruction.

Low-income individuals and families should seek care at a federally-qualified health center including CommuniCare, CentroMed and University Health System clinics.

Most of the cases of COVID-19 have been minor and it’s just a matter of managing the symptoms which include fever and cough. It’s only the most severe cases that would need to go to the hospital. There, an infected person would be treated with oxygen and possibly offered an experimental anti-viral medication.

How does a person get tested/how many tests are available in San Antonio?

Right now, only people who meet the testing criteria will be screened for the virus. That determination would be made by your doctor. So again, if you’re concerned that you may have COVID-19, your first call would be to your doctor.

Your doctor will collect a nasal sample with a nasopharyngeal swab, just like a flu test.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified 10 public health labs in Texas who will be able to test for the disease.

The labs are in Lubbock, Forth Worth, Dallas, Tyler, El Paso, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen.

“This new ability to provide testing in the state will shorten the time to get the test results,” Abbott said.

Can someone get COVID-19 more than once?

The bottom line is that it’s too soon to tell because the virus is too new. Right now, anyone who hasn’t been exposed has no antibodies against it.

Once a person has COVID-19, Health experts aren’t sure what the immunity will be, but think the chance of reinfection is likely,

Why are events being canceled?

Communities are working now to limit exposure to and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Large gatherings can increase the risk of exposure. Also, large events can strain the planning and response resources in a community.

What is social distancing?

According to the CDC, social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.

Why was JBSA-Lackland chosen to hold coronavirus evacuees?

When KSAT asked officials at Lackland why the base was chosen as a quarantine site, they said the Department of Defense chose it because it has the resources required to meet the needs of this effort.

“JBSA has some of the largest lodging capacity in the DOD, including the most single rooms without shared bathrooms, space to isolate quarantined passengers from the rest of the installation and local population, and easy access to world-class medical facilities in the San Antonio community,” officials said in a statement to KSAT.

Officials said Lackland has a flight line with secured boundaries that are capable of receiving large commuter aircraft.

