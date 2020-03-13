Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that San Antonio would be the first city in Texas to get drive-through COVID-19 testing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tests, however, are only for first responders and public safety and health care workers, state and city officials said.

The facility opened Friday in the South Texas Medical Center. City officials said because it is not open to the public, the exact location is not being released at this time.

Testing will be held during business hours all week, according to officials.

If a first responder or public safety or health care worker is ill and meets the criteria for testing — meaning they are showing COVID-19 symptoms and have had a negative flu test — the organization for which they work will perform the coronavirus test, officials said.

The city said test results take an average of two days.

Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic

Abbott said in a news conference Friday that 39 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus. He said 220 Texans have been tested and 75 others are currently undergoing tested. The positive cases do not include the 11 confirmed evacuee cases at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Abbott said more facilities will be coming to Houston, Austin and Dallas as early as next week.

State officials have asked insurers to waive costs on coronavirus tests and telemedicine visits concerning the new virus, Abbott said. He said many have agreed to comply.

Denver, Colorado, was the one of the first cities in the nation to offer drive-through testing. On Friday, Colorado Health officials said they were shutting down the testing lab for the day due to weather concerns. But testing in that city is expected to resume on Saturday, according to the Denver Post.

During a news conference on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that Google would create an online virus screening tool that would help people determine if they should be tested.

The president said officials don’t want people to get tested unless they have certain symptoms.

“It’s totally unnecessary,” he said. “This will pass.”

Residents should call 211 for more information on local testing.

.@GregAbbott_TX announced in his press conference that #satx is standing up the state's first drive-through testing center.



This site will be used exclusively for healthcare workers and emergency service personnel on our front lines.



5/13 pic.twitter.com/xxp1g1TihW — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 13, 2020