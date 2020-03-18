Second COVID-19 testing site opens in San Antonio for first responders, people with doctor’s order

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the city of San Antonio announced Wednesday that a “large, pre-approved” testing site is open at the Freeman Coliseum.

The site will allow up to 16 tests per hour to be administered but there are caveats.

COVID-19 testing is available only for individuals who have been pre-approved by a doctor, first responders, healthcare workers and VIA bus drivers, according to a news release. Previously, only first responders and medical personnel were able to get tested at San Antonio’s first drive-through location.

Individuals without pre-approval and a scheduled appointment will not be allowed on the premises.

“This will allow us to do more testing for those who need it – and that’s the key: doctors will determine who needs the test,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “For those who are pre-approved, we have tests ready.”

“The County’s Freeman Coliseum has been a symbol of strength in our community and always stands ready to assist. Most recently, the Coliseum served as the hurricane Harvey logistics and staging hub for statewide efforts. Once again, the County and Freeman Coliseum are here to answer the call,” said County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Residents who believe they have been exposed to the virus and have symptoms, should call their physician or an urgent care clinic for an assessment, and if appropriate, a referral. Those who cannot afford a doctor’s visit may call Metro Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (210) 207-5779.

Who is eligible for Pre-Approved Testing?

1. First responders

2. Healthcare workers

3. VIA bus drivers

4. Individuals who think they have been exposed and have symptoms, with a doctor’s pre-approval.

