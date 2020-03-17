Whataburger closing dining rooms due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is the latest restaurant chain to close dining areas due to the novel coronavirus.

The San Antonio-based business said it will close its dining rooms by 3 p.m. Tuesday as more and more restaurants push for carryout or delivery.

Dining rooms will be closed until further notice, Whataburger announced Monday. Drive-thrus will remain open 24 hours a day, all week.

Restaurant trying to protect patrons, staff from potential spread

Curbside delivery for online orders will be available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. starting Thursday. Online orders outside of that time can be picked up at the drive-thru lane.

Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and McDonald’s have previously said they will temporarily close dining rooms but will continue to sell via drive-thru, takeout or delivery.

Locally, several restaurants are also pushing the “to-go” model.

Restaurant Week To Go: These SA restaurants are selling meals curbside due to coronavirus

Culinaria’s Restaurant Week has been changed to Restaurant Week To-Go, meaning all the fixed-price meals will be offered for takeout.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

