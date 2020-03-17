Metro Health investigating fourth travel-related positive COVID-19 case in SA

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is investigating a fourth confirmed travel-related positive COVID-19 case, officials said Monday night.

The city said the individual is in home isolation, way from the public. Officials did not indicate where the person who tested positive traveled.

“A detailed contact tracing investigation for this individual is already taking place and affected individuals will be notified,” a city news release read.

“The four cases we have confirmed are all travel-related,” said Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick. “People understandably want to know where these individuals have been within our community. If they have not been anywhere that may have risked exposing the public to the virus, for the privacy of the individuals, we will not be sharing their past locations and activity. Our community can help minimize the spread of the virus by practicing good hygiene habits, social distancing and staying home if they are sick.”

The first positive case in San Antonio involved a flight from California, the second involved a trip to Japan, and the third involved a trip to Spain.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

