H-E-B stores offer free, next-day curbside ordering to promote social distancing for COVID-19

‘We are working closely with local non-profits and Texas Food Banks to get products to those who need it the most'

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B stores across Texas are working to #SlowtheSpread of COVID-19 — that’s why stores are now offering free, next-day curbside ordering for grocery shoppers.

Social distancing is one of the methods public health officials are recommending to keep coronavirus exposure at bay between citizens, especially for seniors and others with underlying health conditions.

H-E-B said in a Twitter thread that in order to promote social distancing and limit exposure, the grocery chain is now implementing free, next day curbside ordering to further help its customers stay safe from the virus.

The stores are also working on delivery options to further help customers limit their social interactions with one another.

H-E-B is working with local non-profits and Texas food banks to “get products to those who need it the most," the company said in a Tweet.

Anyone who is interested in placing a curbside or home delivery order is urged to sign up for Favor delivery service or visit H-E-B’s website by clicking here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

