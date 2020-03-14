H-E-B closing all stores early to allow time to restock shelves, no need to panic, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is adapting all of its store hours in response to the massive amount of customers who have been clearing shelves in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All stores will begin closing at 8 p.m. and opening at 8 a.m. beginning Sunday, March 15, according to the H-E-B website.

The new hours will also go into effect for Central Market, H-E-B Pharmacies, Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations. H-E-B plans to “return to our regular hours and full services as soon as we can,” the news release states.

HEB says don’t panic, limits some purchases, restocking daily

“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers,” according to a news release from H-E-B.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain is urging shoppers not to panic because they are prepared and panic-buying worsens the situation for everyone.

“H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm,” H-E-B director of public affairs Mabrie Jackson tweeted Friday.

Stop buying all the toilet paper. There’s no shortage if everyone only takes what they need.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday, as he declared a statewide emergency: “There is absolutely no need to go out and stockpile supplies. This isn’t the type of situation like where we see with an oncoming hurricane.”

On Saturday, he waived some regulations to allow grocers to expedite delivery, according to his office.

.⁦@GovAbbott⁩ has waived certain trucking regulations so grocers like @HEB can expedite the delivery of resources throughout Texas. #COVID19 #txlege pic.twitter.com/8UoDYFKvgo — John Wittman (@john_jwitt) March 14, 2020

Shoppers have been clearing shelves and long lines at stores have become commonplace, causing H-E-B to put purchase limits on certain items.

Customers will currently be limited on purchases of the following items:

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items

Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

