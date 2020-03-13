What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – As the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread across the nation, the city of San Antonio and all of its tourist spots are taking extra precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Several tourist and city attractions have issued statements on how they plan to combat the spreading of the virus and what precautions they currently have in place.

Here’s a consolidated list of attractions in San Antonio that are currently open or closed due to coronavirus concerns:

BIG VENUES

SeaWorld San Antonio - OPEN

“SeaWorld San Antonio is currently operating on its normal schedule. The park employs an experienced health and safety team and has protocols in place. We enforce appropriate sanitation standards across our parks. We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take the necessary steps to address the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals.” - Chuck Cureau, SeaWorld Spokesman

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - OPEN

"The top priority at Six Flags is the safety and the well-being of our guests and team members. Regardless of the environment, this is our top priority every day. We also recognize and understand that you all have concerns about the coronavirus; therefore, I personally want to update you on everything that we are doing to provide a safe environment for you, your family, and our team members.

First, we are closely monitoring the latest developments and following the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, we have hired a highly regarded infectious disease specialist with more than 30 years of experience as an advisor for this situation.

Second, we are taking several actions to help you feel confident about your health and safety while you are in our parks. We have significantly enhanced our cleaning and sanitation efforts on all guest and employee touch points; additionally, we are providing an abundance of anti-bacterial soap in all hand-washing stations, and have placed dozens of alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout all areas of the parks. Finally, we are frequently cleaning and disinfecting all ride vehicles, queue lines, restrooms, food locations, and employee break areas.

In addition to these actions, we have increased hygiene signage throughout our parks and are strongly encouraging guests and employees to practice good hygiene with frequent and rigorous hand washing. We are asking employees who are sick to stay home. If anyone has a fever or becomes sick while at work, we will immediately release them to see their medical provider.

We hope that these measures give you confidence that we are taking the necessary precautions in this evolving situation. We remain committed to providing you and your family with friendly, clean, fast, and safe service.

On behalf of everyone at Six Flags, thank you for your trust in us. I look forward to seeing you out in our parks." - Mike Spanos, President & CEO

THEATERS

Woodlawn Theatre - OPEN

"Woodlawn Theatre understands the concerns of our patrons regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) when visiting Woodlawn Theatre and the Woodlawn Theatre Academy. The safety, security, and well-being of our patrons, students, teachers, volunteers, and employees are of the utmost importance to our organization. Please know that we are closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation, and while currently, San Antonio is considered a low-risk community, Woodlawn Theatre is taking steps to ensure our spaces remain safe for visitors and staff. We are increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public areas beyond the standard daily schedule. We will be thoroughly wiping down all theatre seats after every Woodlawn Theatre mainstage and Woodlawn Theatre Academy youth production performance. We encourage patrons to make use of soap and paper towels available in all restrooms when visiting the theatre. In addition, we will be temporarily suspending meet and greet opportunities with mainstage and youth performers after every show.

As of now, no scheduled performances or classes are canceled. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

We ask that anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, to stay home and contact the Woodlawn Theatre Box Office at 210-267-8388 to exchange your tickets. We are waiving all ticket exchange fees currently. If you begin to feel ill while at a show, we encourage you to notify theatre management immediately.

Thank you for your patronage. We will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will keep you informed of any changes."

The Public Theater - OPEN

"The health, safety, and security of our patrons, staff, and artists is our highest priority. As our staff has been closely monitoring the risk of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) in our city, we have been taking major steps to prevent introduction and halt the spread of this virus in our community.

Currently, no performances, camps, workshops, etc. have been cancelled, but The Public staff is following the lead of the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and other top national, state, and local authorities on implementing recommended rigorous cleaning practices and strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Public Theater staff currently has in place a rigorous deep cleaning regimen twice a day during business days in all theaters, lobbies, offices, and shared space within our building. We are currently using EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) approved disinfectants on all interiors of our building. This includes arm rests, seats, door knobs, and other surfaces that patrons may come into contact with. Additionally, lobbies and restrooms have been equipped with multiple hand sanitizing stations and restrooms will continue to be fully replenished with disinfectant soaps for proper hand washing practices. During performance dates, our staff is being very attentive with cleaning procedures in the theaters and lobbies. Before and after each performance, all seats, arm rests, door knobs and other surfaces are sprayed with disinfectant and also wiped clean with disinfectant towels. We are also making sure all playbills, subscriber/welcome cards, and trash are being disposed of properly.

If you are ever feeling any flu-like symptoms, we are encouraging patrons and staff to stay home and take the necessary steps to recover. If you do feel ill, we will gladly exchange your ticket and waive fees on exchanges. We will remain attentive and vigilant as time progresses and will make decisions as conditions change or the needs of our patrons, staff, or artists change.

If you have any other questions, please feel free to reach out to us at (210) 733-7258. We thank you for your patronage to The Public Theater of San Antonio and we look forward to seeing you at the theater!"

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

We’ve reached out to several other tourist attractions around town and are currently waiting for their responses. This is a developing story and we will bring updates as they become available.

