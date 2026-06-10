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Local News

Breeze Airways takes flight with new low-cost nonstop option from San Antonio to Pensacola, Florida

The airline says the flight, which began Wednesday, will cost $69 one way

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

A Breeze Airways plane (Breeze Airways)

SAN ANTONIO – Breeze Airways officially debuted a new nonstop service Wednesday from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Pensacola, Florida.

According to the airline, the new route will operate twice a week — Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fares for the nonstop flight to Pensacola International Airport start at $69, the company said in a news release.

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Breeze Airways, which launched in May 2021, describes itself as a “high-value, low-cost nonstop air service” that operates more than 300 routes to cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Breeze, along with Frontier Airlines, are one of the few budget-friendly air carriers for travelers at SAT since Spirit Airlines folded in May.

Earlier this year, Breeze Airways announced two other nonstop destinations that officially debuted in May: twice-weekly services to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina and Memphis.

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