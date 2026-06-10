Breeze Airways takes flight with new low-cost nonstop option from San Antonio to Pensacola, Florida

SAN ANTONIO – Breeze Airways officially debuted a new nonstop service Wednesday from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Pensacola, Florida.
According to the airline, the new route will operate twice a week — Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fares for the nonstop flight to Pensacola International Airport start at $69, the company said in a news release.
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Breeze Airways, which launched in May 2021, describes itself as a “high-value, low-cost nonstop air service” that operates more than 300 routes to cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.