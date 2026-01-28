Low-cost airline adds 3 nonstop flight destinations from San Antonio International Airport

FILE PHOTO -- This photo provided by CeanOrrett shows a Breeze aircraft. Two new U.S. airlines are planning on starting service this spring, tapping into the travel recovery that is picking up speed. Breeze Airways is next up, the latest creation of David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue Airways more than 20 years ago. (CeanOrrett via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Breeze Airways is adding three new nonstop destinations, with two starting as early as May, at San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

The first nonstop route from SAT to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) will begin on May 7 and will operate every Thursday and Sunday year-round, according to local airport officials.

The second nonstop route from SAT to Memphis International Airport (MEM) begins on May 8. It will operate every Monday and Friday year-round.

The third nonstop flight begins on June 10 and operates on a seasonal basis, every Wednesday and Saturday, from SAT to Pensacola International Airport (PNS).

Recommended Videos

“With these new routes, passengers traveling from SAT have more convenient options than ever to connect with new destinations for business or leisure,” stated Jesus Saenz, director of Airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department, in a news release. “This return reflects renewed demand and underscores our commitment to expanding travel opportunities for the San Antonio region.”

The airline is also offering one-stop flights with no plane change through its BreezeThru service.

Departures from SAT to RDU will stop in Memphis on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8.

Departures from San Antonio (SAT) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) will stop in Pensacola every Wednesday and Saturday starting June 10 during the summer season.

Ticket information can be found here.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

San Antonio International Airport to begin runway safety upgrades