San Antonio International Airport to begin runway safety upgrades

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport will close one of its main runways for nearly two months to make key safety upgrades.

The work includes fixing worn concrete, installing LED lights and repainting markings.

The runway will be closed Jan. 12 through March 6.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is funding part of the project. The federal program is meant to keep the runway safe and reliable until it can be completely rebuilt.

The airport said the temporary closure and construction timeline have been coordinated with the FAA traffic control tower and nearby airfield facilities “to ensure minimal impacts.”

“These improvements are essential to maintaining a safe and reliable airfield for our airlines, our partners and our region,” said Deputy Aviation Director Tim O’Krongley. “We appreciate the community’s patience as the airport completes these essential updates, supporting safer and more efficient airfield operations for years to come.”

