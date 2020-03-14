Officials to hold news conference on Saturday to explain COVID-19’s impact on local blood supply

SAN ANTONIO – Officials will be holding a news conference Saturday morning to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the local blood supply in the Alamo City.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 14 at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; pathology and hematology specialist Dr. Leslie Greebon; Director of clinical pathology and Medical Director of the Blood Bank for Methodist Hospital Dr. Joyce G. Schwartz; South Texas Blood & Tissue Center COO Elizabeth Waltman; and president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Richard Perez are expected to be at the news conference.

KSAT will be livestreaming event in the video player in this story during the time mentioned above.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

