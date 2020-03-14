San Antonio officials investigating second positive, travel-related case of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A second travel-related case of COVID-19 is being investigated in San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Health officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon and said the patient recently traveled to Japan and has a history of underlying health issues.

This brings the number of travel-related COVID-19 cases in San Antonio to two. The patient is currently receiving treatment and MHD said it is also working to trace anyone else they may have come into contact with.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 39 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. This number does not include the 11 confirmed cases among American evacuees at JBSA-Lackland.

Abbott said 220 Texans have been tested for the virus so far and 75 others are being tested currently.

Officials said this COVID-19 case is not a community-spread case. In other words, the infection was not spread from a person who did not have exposure to the illness or a travel history.

MHD will be revising new COVID-19 testing protocols by making them more accessible and removing travel history requirements from the testing criteria.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff declared a public health emergency in Bexar County Friday after San Antonio city officials announced San Antonio’s first travel-related case of COVID-19. That patient recently traveled out of state and is in self-quarantine with family, officials said.

While a majority of COVID-19 cases around the world have been mild, officials said that vulnerable populations include anyone over 60, people with underlying health conditions, and women who are pregnant or were recently pregnant. Those people should not take part in gatherings that are larger than 10 people unless absolutely necessary, officials said.

Metro Health urges anyone with the following symptoms to seek medical care:

Patient shows fever or signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as cough or shortness of breath and the patient has had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19

Patient shows fever and signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness and significant respiratory illness, such as the flu, has been ruled out and the patient has risk factors that place them at a high risk of poor health outcomes or the patient is a health care worker or first responder

Patient shows severe acute respiratory illness such as pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, which requires hospitalization and has a negative flu diagnosis and no source of COVID-19 exposure has been identified

Patients are urged not to go to the emergency room to seek COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

