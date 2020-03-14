San Antonio school districts providing free, curbside meal service for students during closure

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area school districts are ensuring students still have access to food during school closures next week by providing curbside meal services.

School districts around South Texas, the U.S. and world announced school closures and online classes in the coming weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (See local school closures here.)

Meals will be served for students at different times at different campuses within each district. Please refer to your child’s specific school district’s website or social media to view the times, locations and specifics for the meal service.

As of Saturday afternoon, the following districts will provide curbside meal services for students:

Alamo Heights ISD

Child Nutrition Services is providing a drive-thru meal service for students who currently receive free or reduced-price meals.

Edgewood ISD

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, breakfast and lunch will be made available to our students! Pick up breakfast or lunch via grab and go service at any campus.

Judson ISD

JISD will be providing curbside meal service to students 18 years old and younger who are present to pick up breakfast and lunch at six campus locations to further support families.

North East ISD

Each “to go” meal will include a lunch and a breakfast item and will come at no charge, regardless of meal eligibility status. Your child does not need to attend one of the listed sites below to receive the free meal.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

SCUC ISD will serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to students each day next week at one central location, Schertz Elementary School.

South San Antonio ISD

South San ISD is offering a drive-thru/walk-up service to all children 18 and under for takeout breakfast and lunch at four locations.

Southside ISD

Children must be present and need to bring their ID to pick up meals.

Southwest ISD

“Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced his agency has been granted flexibility from the federal school meal program to allow Texas schools to continue to provide meals to students even if temporarily closed due to coronavirus,” according to a press release.

The flexibility allows schools to provide meals while the schools are closed.

“This is intended to curb the spread of coronavirus through social distancing while ensuring children continue to have access to school meals,” the press release states.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a public health emergency Friday morning prohibiting large gatherings of 500 people or more. The ban excludes schools and churches, however, San Antonio-area school districts and colleges chose to postpone or cancel classes for at least one week.