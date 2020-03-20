Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
The interactive and updating map was posted, shared by NowCastSA
SAN ANTONIO – NowCastSA, a local nonprofit news organization, has mapped out where in the San Antonio area students can get school meals during closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools will be closed at least through April 3 under an executive order issued by the governor Thursday.
San Antonio school districts providing free, curbside meal service for students during closure
You can find the map below or on NowCastSA’s website.
A description of the map from the nonprofit: “This map lets you find locations by school district. Each pin on the map gives you the hours, the address and a link for more information. You can also get directions to walk, drive or take public transportation to the site.”
View Covid-19 School Closure Meals Map in a full screen map
