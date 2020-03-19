Things to do at home while you’re social distancing
Crafts, cooking, science, music & more
SAN ANTONIO – As the cabin fever sets in, we know you’re looking for new things to try at home.
Here’s a list of activities for you and your family, with links to help you navigate through the fun!
Learn online:
• 10 fun, educational websites your kids will love
• 20 websites to keep your kids busy & smart
Listen to local music:
Cook together:
• Date night at home: fancy dinner for your sweetheart
• Greek soup packed with nutrients
• Hone your pie baking skills: Southern chocolate bourbon kahlua pecan pie
• Recipes from the pros at H-E-B
Order take-out #dinelocal:
• Get deals on to-go orders from San Antonio-area restaurants
• Bars, restaurants closed due to coronavirus
Craft up a storm:
• Make your own hand sanitizer
• Celebrate an at-home Fiesta with homemade wreaths and crafts + more crafts!
• Learn about black history with crafts for kids
• Relive rodeo with crafting activities
Learn to sew:
Spruce up your home:
• Home improvement on a budget
• Spruce up your home with spring looks
Do science experiments:
And when all else fails...Netflix & chill.
Hang in there!
Mike and his family are ok! They're finding old school ways to keep busy. 🖍 https://t.co/59Pd6eDaHT pic.twitter.com/tG7lj4CH9P— SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) March 19, 2020
