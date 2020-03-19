80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

80ºF

SA Live

Things to do at home while you’re social distancing

Crafts, cooking, science, music & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, Things To Do, coronavirus, social distancing, crafts, Food
Desk with stationary and with Back to school sign. Studio shot on wooden background.
Desk with stationary and with Back to school sign. Studio shot on wooden background. (2020 Storyblocks)

SAN ANTONIO – As the cabin fever sets in, we know you’re looking for new things to try at home.

View this post on Instagram

The TRUTH. (Via @holyhayson)

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Here’s a list of activities for you and your family, with links to help you navigate through the fun!

Learn online:

10 fun, educational websites your kids will love

20 websites to keep your kids busy & smart

Listen to local music:

Isaac Jacob Band

Damon Curtis

Lucas Jack

Marcy Grace

The Reed Brothers

Roadside Libby

Allan Hendrickson

Kane Alvarado

The Peterson Brothers

The Powell Brothers

Cook together:

Try an Irish recipe

Creole cookin'

Bread baking for beginners

Chicken fried tamales

Date night at home: fancy dinner for your sweetheart

3 juice recipes

Greek soup packed with nutrients

Cinnamon. Roll. Pancakes.

Hone your pie baking skills: Southern chocolate bourbon kahlua pecan pie

Recipes from the pros at H-E-B

Order take-out #dinelocal:

Get deals on to-go orders from San Antonio-area restaurants

Bars, restaurants closed due to coronavirus

Craft up a storm:

Make your own hand sanitizer

Found it outside? Craft it!

Celebrate an at-home Fiesta with homemade wreaths and crafts + more crafts!

Learn about black history with crafts for kids

Relive rodeo with crafting activities

Easy Easter crafts

More Easter crafts!

Learn to sew:

Easy sewing for kids

Tailoring tips

Spruce up your home:

Home improvement on a budget

Spruce up your home with spring looks

Do science experiments:

Make animal sounds at home

Circuits!

Be a super spy

Balancing act

Balloon experiments

Hair-raising static

And when all else fails...Netflix & chill.

Hang in there!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: