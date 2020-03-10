Science can turn you into a super spy! Spy camps available for kids

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a super sleuth?

Gizmos and gadgets can help you achieve your ultimate spy dreams with reflective glasses and cans that have secret compartments.

Spy Academy classics let you write secret messages in UV ink or hide your sandwich in a hidden book compartment!

Mad Science Monday with Dry Ice

Think you have what it takes? Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio is officially open for camp registration.

Camp sign-ups can be found here and range from Kindergarten age to 6th grade for Spy Academy attendees.

Mad Science Monday with animal sounds