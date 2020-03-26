Support local food trucks
A list of food trucks still operating in town
SAN ANTONIO – We revisit some of the food trucks David Elder has been to in the past.
These food trucks are all operational right now.
If you want to go out of your house to eat, but still want to practice social distancing, try out a food truck.
David also started a website that shows you what restaurants are offering curbside and delivery options.
If you want to check out this website, follow this link.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.