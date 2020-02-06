Clever and cute Rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts
Easy & inexpensive decorations
SAN ANTONIO – Turning old bracelets into fun, new fashion and colorful projects for your little ones, Local crafter Stephanie Pena Frost has clever ideas to get you in the Rodeo and Valentine’s spirit. The best part? They won’t break the bank.
You can find so much more from Stephanie on her facebook page.
