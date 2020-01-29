50+ longhorn cattle to fill streets of San Antonio Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO – More than 50 longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio Saturday morning to kick off this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The 13th annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive will begin at 11 a.m. at I-35 and Houston St. and follow a route through downtown that ends at La Villita.

2020 Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive Route (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

