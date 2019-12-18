Full lineup for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo released
Music acts perform from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22
SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup is now complete.
Rodeo officials released the full lineup Wednesday morning. The lineup includes country singers Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina, and Colter Wall; pop singer Becky G; ’70s funk band KC and the Sunshine Band and the rock band Bush.
Newest lineup additions:
Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. – Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
Tuesday, February 11 at 7 p.m. – Lauren Alaina
Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. – Colter Wall
Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. – Becky G
Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. – Bush (Semifinals)
Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. – KC and the Sunshine Band (Finals)
The list of performers has been released a few at a time over the last couple of months.
Some shows for several of the previously announced entertainers are already sold out
Tickets are currently on sale at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's website and Ticketmaster.
Full 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo lineup:
Thurs., Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. – Cody Johnson
Fri., Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. – Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sat., Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. – Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
Sat., Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. – Dustin Lynch
Sun., Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. – Aaron Watson (Celebrate Faith & Family)
Sun., Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. – Jon Pardi
Mon., Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. – Chris Young
Tues., Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. – Lauren Alaina
Wed., Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. – Colter Wall
Thurs., Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. – Becky G
Fri., Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. – ZZ Top
Sat., Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Keith Urban
Sun., Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. – Darci Lynne & Friends
Sun., Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. – Banda Los Sebastianes
Mon., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. – Morgan Wallen (Semifinals)
Tues., Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. – Dierks Bentley (Semifinals)
Wed., Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. – Bush (Semifinals)
Thurs., Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. – Midland (Semifinals)
Fri., Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. – Brad Paisley (Wildcard)
Sat., Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. – Whiskey Myers (Xtreme Bulls)
Sat., Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. – KC and the Sunshine Band (Finals)
