Full lineup for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo released

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup is now complete.

Rodeo officials released the full lineup Wednesday morning. The lineup includes country singers Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina, and Colter Wall; pop singer Becky G; ’70s funk band KC and the Sunshine Band and the rock band Bush.

Newest lineup additions:

Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. – Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

Tuesday, February 11 at 7 p.m. – Lauren Alaina

Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. – Colter Wall

Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. – Becky G

Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. – Bush (Semifinals)

Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. – KC and the Sunshine Band (Finals)

The list of performers has been released a few at a time over the last couple of months.

Some shows for several of the previously announced entertainers are already sold out

Tickets are currently on sale at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's website and Ticketmaster.

Full 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo lineup:

Thurs., Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. – Cody Johnson

Fri., Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. – Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Sat., Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. – Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

Sat., Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. – Dustin Lynch

Sun., Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. – Aaron Watson (Celebrate Faith & Family)

Sun., Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. – Jon Pardi

Mon., Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. – Chris Young

Tues., Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. – Lauren Alaina

Wed., Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. – Colter Wall

Thurs., Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. – Becky G

Fri., Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. – ZZ Top

Sat., Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Keith Urban

Sun., Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. – Darci Lynne & Friends

Sun., Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. – Banda Los Sebastianes

Mon., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. – Morgan Wallen (Semifinals)

Tues., Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. – Dierks Bentley (Semifinals)

Wed., Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. – Bush (Semifinals)

Thurs., Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. – Midland (Semifinals)

Fri., Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. – Brad Paisley (Wildcard)

Sat., Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. – Whiskey Myers (Xtreme Bulls)

Sat., Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. – KC and the Sunshine Band (Finals)