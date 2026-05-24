Remembering Uvalde: Four years later, impact of Robb Elementary shooting remains felt

FILE - Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other mementos at a memorial, June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

UVALDE, Texas – Sunday marked four years since the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers lost their lives.

The Uvalde community will gather once again at 7:15 p.m., as they have done each year since the tragedy, to remember the 21 victims.

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These are the names of the lives lost in Uvalde:

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jose Flores, 10

Eva Mireles, 4th-grade teacher

Irma Garcia, 4th-grade teacher

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Ellie Garcia, 9

Tess Mata, 10

Lexi Rubio, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9

Jailah Nicole Siguero, 10

Jayce Luevanos, 10

Maranda Mathis, 11

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Maite Rodriguez, 10

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 10

The deadly Robb Elementary shooting once again grabbed national attention after a mother of one of the victims gave a speech at the Oscars.

Gloria Cazares, whose child Jacklyn was killed in the Uvalde school shooting, accepted the award for Best Documentary Short at the 98th Academy Awards.

“Jackie is more than just a headline,” Cazares said. “She is our light and our life.”

“All the Empty Rooms,” which premiered last December, documented the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings over the course of seven years.

“Gun violence is now the number one cause of death in kids and teens,” Cazares said. “We believe that if the world could see their empty bedrooms, we’d be a different America.”

Her full speech can be watched below:

Her speech came months after jurors issued a not guilty verdict in the child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Officers did not breach the door and kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived at the school, even as students inside the classrooms called 911.

The Uvalde community grappled with mixed emotions following the trial.

“It’s not the end,” Teresa Nira said. “It’ll never be the end, really, because there will always be some outcome we have to deal with.”

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