Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer

Viewer discretion is advised. Details in this trial are expected to be graphic and difficult to hear. This story will be updated throughout the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – After the state and defense rested their cases Tuesday, closing arguments in the trial of an ex-Uvalde school district police officer are scheduled to get underway Wednesday morning.

Due to his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Adrian Gonzales has been charged with endangering the lives of 29 children on May 24, 2022.

KSAT plans to livestream Day 11 of Gonzales’ trial at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday from Corpus Christi in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

In all, the prosecution called 36 witnesses to testify. Shortly after the state rested its case, the defense brought only two witnesses to the stand.

Presiding Judge Sid Harle told both sides they would be granted at least 90 minutes to make their closing arguments to the jury.

A recap of Tuesday’s court proceedings can be found here.

Background

Gonzales, 52, is one of two now-former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officers charged with child endangerment regarding the law enforcement response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Gonzales is facing 29 child endangerment charges: 19 represent the children killed in the shooting, and the other 10 represent the children injured in the shooting.

An 18-year-old gunman also killed two teachers at the school on May 24, 2022.

The other officer, former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, has yet to go to trial in his child endangerment case. Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell is prosecuting the Gonzales case, but she appointed Bill Turner as special prosecutor. Turner was the former district attorney in Brazos County.

San Antonio-area attorney and former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood leads Gonzales’ defense team. The team is rounded out by fellow attorneys Jason Goss and Gary Hillier.

In August 2025, Gonzales requested a venue change for the trial.

In the motion, Gonzales’ defense team argued that he cannot receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on members of the community.

“This horrific tragedy touched every member of the Uvalde community,” LaHood said at the time. “It would be impossible to gather a jury that would not view the evidence through their own pain and grief.”

In October 2025, LaHood confirmed to KSAT that the trial venue was changed from Uvalde County to Nueces County.

The state is expected to call approximately 60 witnesses to the stand. Court records indicate some of those asked to be witnesses include employees at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers from other responding law enforcement agencies, medical personnel and some parents of school shooting victims.

Child endangerment charges are considered a state jail felony. Upon a potential conviction, Gonzales could be sentenced to between six months and two years in a state jail.

Judge Sid Harle is the presiding judge in this case. Gonzales also elected to have Harle determine his sentence instead of the jury, if he is convicted.

