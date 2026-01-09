Day 4 brings first week of former Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial to a close

KSAT will provide extensive coverage of the trial of former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales on KSAT 12 and KSAT's digital platforms.

Viewer discretion is advised. Details in this trial are expected to be graphic and difficult to hear.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The arrival of Friday not only signals the end of the workweek.

Friday is a reminder of the quick, methodical and sometimes emotional week of court proceedings in the trial of an ex-Uvalde school district police officer accused of endangering dozens of children nearly four full years ago.

Viewer discretion is advised. Details in this trial are expected to be graphic and difficult to hear.

Monday’s jury selection stretched well into the evening after the morning brought at least 450 prospective jurors to the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi.

The first full day of the Adrian Gonzales trial, Tuesday, turned up the temperature, at times, between the prosecution and the defense team representing Gonzales.

Gonzales’ team petitioned presiding Judge Sid Harle for a mistrial Wednesday, but he denied the motion less than 10 minutes after an afternoon hearing began.

Jurors on Thursday heard harrowing testimony from three Robb Elementary School employees — two teachers and a staffer — who described their encounters fleeing from the shooter, being wounded by gunfire or both.

Due to his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Gonzales has been accused and charged with endangering the lives of 29 children on May 24, 2022.

Background

Gonzales, 52, is one of two now-former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officers charged with child endangerment regarding the law enforcement response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Gonzales is facing 29 child endangerment charges: 19 represent the children killed in the shooting, and the other 10 represent the children injured in the shooting.

An 18-year-old gunman also killed two teachers at the school on May 24, 2022.

The other officer, former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, has yet to go to trial in his child endangerment case. Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell is prosecuting the Gonzales case, but she appointed Bill Turner as special prosecutor. Turner was the former district attorney in Brazos County.

San Antonio-area attorney and former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood leads Gonzales’ defense team. The team is rounded out by fellow attorneys Jason Goss and Gary Hillier.

In August 2025, Gonzales requested a venue change for the trial.

In the motion, Gonzales’ defense team argued that he cannot receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on members of the community.

“This horrific tragedy touched every member of the Uvalde community,” LaHood said at the time. “It would be impossible to gather a jury that would not view the evidence through their own pain and grief.”

In October 2025, LaHood confirmed to KSAT that the trial venue was changed from Uvalde County to Nueces County.

The state is expected to call approximately 60 witnesses to the stand. Court records indicate some of those asked to be witnesses include the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers from other responding law enforcement agencies, medical personnel and some parents of school shooting victims.

Child endangerment charges are considered a state jail felony. Upon a potential conviction, Gonzales could be sentenced between six months and two years in a state jail.

Judge Sid Harle is the presiding judge in this case. If convicted, Gonzales also elected to have Harle determine his sentence instead of the jury.

