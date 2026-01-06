Pre-trial hearing, opening statements expected on first day of former Uvalde CISD officer’s trial

KSAT will provide extensive coverage of the trial of former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales on KSAT 12 and KSAT's digital platforms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – After a lengthy Monday morning and evening of jury selection, an ex-Uvalde school district police officer accused of endangering dozens of children during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting will officially stand trial on Tuesday.

More than 400 prospective jurors were summoned Monday to fill 12 seats ahead of the trial of Adrian Gonzales at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi. The jury, along with four alternates, was seated just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Recommended Videos

Nueces County court administrators said the trial’s proceedings would begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Opening statements are expected to start an hour later at approximately 9:30 a.m.

KSAT will livestream Day 1 of Gonzales’ trial Tuesday morning from Corpus Christi in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Gonzales, 52, is one of two now-former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officers charged with child endangerment regarding the law enforcement response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Gonzales is facing 29 child endangerment charges: 19 represent the children killed in the shooting, and the other 10 represent the children injured in the shooting.

An 18-year-old gunman also killed two teachers at the school on May 24, 2022.

The other officer, former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, has yet to go to trial in his child endangerment case. Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges.

Background

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell is prosecuting the case, but she appointed Bill Turner as special prosecutor. Turner was the former district attorney in Brazos County.

San Antonio-area attorney and former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood leads Gonzales’ defense team. The team is rounded out by fellow attorneys Jason Goss and Gary Hillier.

In August 2025, Gonzales requested a venue change for the trial.

In the motion, Gonzales’ defense team argued that he cannot receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on members of the community.

“This horrific tragedy touched every member of the Uvalde community,” LaHood said at the time. “It would be impossible to gather a jury that would not view the evidence through their own pain and grief.”

LaHood confirmed to KSAT that the trial venue was changed from Uvalde County to Nueces County in October 2025.

The state is expected to call approximately 60 witnesses to the stand. Court records indicate some of those asked to be witnesses include the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers from other responding law enforcement agencies, medical personnel and some parents of school shooting victims.

Child endangerment charges are considered a state jail felony. Upon a potential conviction, Gonzales could be sentenced between six months and two years in a state jail.

Judge Sid Harle is the presiding judge in this case. If convicted, Gonzales also elected to have Harle determine his sentence instead of the jury.

More coverage of the Adrian Gonzales trial on KSAT: