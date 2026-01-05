What prospective jurors are being asked in ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales’ trial

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales arrives at the Uvalde County Courthouse, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Uvalde, Texas. Gonzales made his first court appearance on charges of abandoning and failing to protect children. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The first steps are being taken in the case of a former Uvalde CISD police officer accused of endangering children in his response to the deadly May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Jury selection officially began Monday morning in Adrian Gonzales’ trial. Gonzales is facing 29 child endangerment charges. Nineteen of those charges represent the children killed in the shooting, and the other 10 charges represent the children who were injured in the shooting.

The 18-year-old suspect, who was killed by law enforcement on May 24, 2022, was also responsible for killing two teachers at the school.

In Texas, a child endangerment charge is considered a state jail felony.

While it is unclear how many prospective jurors have been summoned, each of them was tasked with answering a two-page questionnaire upon their arrival at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi. KSAT obtained a copy of the questionnaire.

Judge Sid Harle, who is presiding over Gonzales’ trial, was upfront and understanding in a Monday statement to the jury pool.

“I’m sure there is literally nobody in the courtroom who hasn’t heard about this case,” Harle said to the jury pool.

Still, the purpose of the questionnaire is to help determine 12 people who can make an impartial judgment in court.

On the first page of the questionnaire, prospective jurors were asked questions such as how they may have learned about the case and — to the best of their abilities — if they recall making any social media commentary on any reporting regarding the shooting.

On the second and final page of the questionnaire, the jury pool was asked about their general impressions of Gonzales and law enforcement’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary.

There are six answer choices to those two questions: very positive, somewhat positive, neutral, somewhat negative, very negative or no impression.

Prospective jurors were also asked if they or anyone close to them contributed “money to fundraising efforts to benefit the victims or the Uvalde community” after the shooting.

How Gonzales’ case moved to Corpus Christi

In August 2025, Gonzales and his defense team, led by San Antonio-area attorney Nico LaHood, requested a venue change for the trial.

In the motion, Gonzales’ defense team argued that he cannot receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on members of the community.

“This horrific tragedy touched every member of the Uvalde community,” Gonzales’ attorney Nico LaHood said at the time. “It would be impossible to gather a jury that would not view the evidence through their own pain and grief.”

LaHood confirmed the trial venue changing from Uvalde County to Nueces County to KSAT two months later.

Harle said the trial is expected to get underway on Tuesday.

