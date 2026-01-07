Prosecution, defense’s tense hearing looms over Day 2 in trial of ex-Uvalde CISD officer

KSAT will provide extensive coverage of the trial of former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales on KSAT 12 and KSAT's digital platforms.

Viewer discretion is advised. Details in this trial are expected to be graphic and difficult to hear.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – After a Tuesday morning filled with 911 calls and emotional testimony, a late-afternoon hearing without the presence of jurors heated up a Corpus Christi courtroom on the first day in the trial of a former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer.

Due to his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Adrian Gonzales has been accused and charged with endangering the lives of 29 children on May 24, 2022.

In the hearing, co-defense attorney Jason Goss noted a discrepancy that the state did not note between former Robb Elementary School teacher Stephanie Hale’s testimony to the Texas Rangers four days after the shooting and Hale’s testimony in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Goss accused the prosecution of withholding or failing to disclose information from the defense.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell took exception to Goss’ accusation.

“You know, you’re getting very nitpicky,” Mitchell said in Tuesday’s hearing. “Let me tell you something: when you were prepping for (these) witnesses, I was running a law office. And so, I was in and out of interviews. So, I can’t say that she said that, and I (went), ‘Oh my God,’ you know? It wasn’t that type of reaction for me. That’s the best I can say.”

Because the location of the suspect was a part of other witnesses’ testimony, Mitchell suggested Hale didn’t have to disclose to the defense where she saw the shooter.

“I would agree that that was already known, that that was out there,” Mitchell said. “I don’t understand why it was a surprise to you (the defense).”

“Because you didn’t report it when she told you, though. That’s why,” Goss said, in part. “I think you will agree with me that has not been turned over by your office in any shape or form before.”

“I would agree with you that I asked you (the defense) to come to my office and review our file,” Mitchell said. “That was on the record. I said, ‘I want y’all to come look through our complete file to make sure that you have everything.’ And that was agreed to, but I was never contacted. So, I did make our file available on the record before trial.”

Jurors are expected back in the courtroom at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The state and defense will, again, hold a hearing without the presence of jurors, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KSAT plans to livestream Day 2 of Gonzales’ trial Wednesday afternoon from Corpus Christi in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Viewer discretion is advised. Details in this trial are expected to be graphic and difficult to hear.

A complete timeline of events from Tuesday’s court proceedings can be found here.

Background

Gonzales, 52, is one of two now-former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officers charged with child endangerment regarding the law enforcement response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Gonzales is facing 29 child endangerment charges: 19 represent the children killed in the shooting, and the other 10 represent the children injured in the shooting.

An 18-year-old gunman also killed two teachers at the school on May 24, 2022.

The other officer, former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, has yet to go to trial in his child endangerment case. Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell is prosecuting the case, but she appointed Bill Turner as special prosecutor. Turner was the former district attorney in Brazos County.

San Antonio-area attorney and former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood leads Gonzales’ defense team. The team is rounded out by fellow attorneys Jason Goss and Gary Hillier.

In August 2025, Gonzales requested a venue change for the trial.

In the motion, Gonzales’ defense team argued that he cannot receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on members of the community.

“This horrific tragedy touched every member of the Uvalde community,” LaHood said at the time. “It would be impossible to gather a jury that would not view the evidence through their own pain and grief.”

In October 2025, LaHood confirmed to KSAT that the trial venue was changed from Uvalde County to Nueces County.

The state is expected to call approximately 60 witnesses to the stand. Court records indicate some of those asked to be witnesses include the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers from other responding law enforcement agencies, medical personnel and some parents of school shooting victims.

Child endangerment charges are considered a state jail felony. Upon a potential conviction, Gonzales could be sentenced between six months and two years in a state jail.

Judge Sid Harle is the presiding judge in this case. If convicted, Gonzales also elected to have Harle determine his sentence instead of the jury.

More coverage of the Adrian Gonzales trial on KSAT: