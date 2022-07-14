Remember Their Names: KSAT honors victims of Uvalde shooting

A special project from KSAT memorializes each of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary shooting, led by anchor Stephania Jimenez and editor Alex Trevino.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School.

They each had something special.

Perhaps it’s Xavier Lopez’s smile, Maite Rodriguez’s green high-top Converse sneakers, Alithia Ramirez’s drawings or Layla Salazar’s TikTok videos that you can’t seem to forget.

All 21 lives that were lost May 24 brought joy to their friends and families.

They had dreams, and deserve to be remembered.

KSAT is committed to honoring all the victims of Robb Elementary.

Nestled in a town just 80 miles west of San Antonio, Uvalde is a part of our community.

On this page, you’ll see special tributes to the victims.

The stories are shared by those who knew Alithia Ramirez, Amerie Jo Garza, Xavier Lopez, Jose Flores, Eva Mireles, Irma Garcia, Nevaeh Bravo, Ellie Garcia, Tess Mata, Lexi Rubio, Jacklyn Cazares, Jailah Nicole Siguero, Jayce Luevanos, Maranda Mathis, Makenna Lee Elrod, Layla Salazar, Maite Rodriguez, Annabell Rodriguez, Eliahana Cruz Torres, Rojelio Torres, and Uziyah Garcia best.

Ad

Let’s honor and celebrate who they were. Join us, as we Remember Their Names.

Find more stories of victims here.