Get ready for the KSAT Korral Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive Hoedown

Join your KSAT family as we celebrate our historic Texas roots and the kick-off of the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with KSAT’s Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive Hoedown.

The festivities are on Saturday, February 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Pavilion by Hilton, located at 300 South Alamo.

We’ll be within feet of the ending of the Cattle Drive so the location is perfect to witness the over 100 head of longhorn cattle, sheep, 500+ horses, and over 1,000 participants.

Click HERE to get your tickets!

Take a step back in time to enjoy parade participants representing the heritage of our Lone Star State and the Old West, as they tell the continuing story of Texas.

While you’re enjoying being in the middle of the action, enjoy a hearty chuckwagon breakfast, prepared by Jeff, Darla and the expert team with Purgatory Provisions. Not only are they award winning, they tell great stories, too!

There will be plenty of fun before the parade comes around – here’s your chance, when no one’s looking, to ride a mechanical bull and become a pro before Rodeo. Or, just be a spectator and cheer on the riders, still fun!

Plan to spend plenty of time at the social photo experience provided by URBNevents – you’ll be able to immediately show your friends that you’re ready to RODEO. Take pictures, share, post, you’ll be the envy of all.

Thinking about bringing the kiddos?

What a great family tradition to begin within the first months of the new year. Kids can color, draw on the sidewalks, compete in bean bag toss games, run around like they’re in the Wild West and dream of being a cowboy or cowgirl when the parade passes by.

We have a reserved seating area close enough to hear every moo!

Did we mention music?

We’re expecting to see party attendees doing some toe-tapping and two-stepping as four separate youth DJ’s from the AM Project, a local non-profit, keep the tunes moving all day long.

Still not convinced?

Come shop a selection of local artisans true to their crafts, Chestnut Cowgirl and Nuluv to name a few. Have a drink at the cash bar, sit a spell on the balcony and enjoy our San Antonio – you may even expect to see a few familiar faces from KSAT and the movies.

If you’re concerned about traveling downtown, don’t be, it’s bound to be a great day, and our attendees have access to valet parking for a fee at the Hilton Palacio del Rio.

Don’t forget about the many rideshare options, too.

We don’t suggest trying to find a self-parking lot – most are already secured due to the events of the weekend.

Plan now to share the day with your family and enjoy the festivities of not only KSAT Korral, but the entire Western Heritage Weekend.

