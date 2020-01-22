Expanded carnival, new music stage and other changes headed to the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

The layout of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will see a major revamp this year.

An expanded carnival area, new attractions and an additional live music stage are among the changes headed to the fairgrounds.

Here’s a rundown of what’s expected to change.

Carnival

Instead of sitting just southwest of the Freeman Coliseum, the carnival will now be located northeast of the AT&T Center.

The “bigger and better” carnival will include 60 rides, according to the rodeo.

Also moving with the carnival are the Swifty Swine Pig Races and the high-energy shows.

Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team will thrill audiences from Feb. 12-17, and the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show will take place Feb. 18-23.

New attractions

More than 1,400 kids can participate in Bustin’ in the Barns, a mutton bustin’ experience now offered in the fairgrounds.

Kids who perform the best will have a chance to make it into the AT&T Center for the PRCA Wildcard on Feb. 21. Preregistration is now available at sarodeo.com.

Bustin’ in the Barns, as well as the petting zoo, pony rides and San Antonio Zoo exhibit, will be located west of the Freeman Coliseum.

Also, comedian Dan-Dan the Farmer Man will perform daily inside the Little Buckaroo Farms.

Inside the Texas Wildlife Expo, the Army Bass Anglers Coalition Kids Fishing Tank will teach youngsters about fishing.

Charreada San Antonio will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 inside the Expo Hall. Tickets to this event are $20, but that includes admission to the fairgrounds.

New live music stage

Chute 7 will be a new music stage east of the AT&T Center.

Stages will be genre-oriented in 2020: the Bud Light Food Court Pavilion will be Tejano and Mexican influenced, the Bud Light Courtyard will showcase local country music, the Watering Hole stage will have acoustic sets, and the Frontier Club will have local country music and cover bands.

A map of the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds. (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

PRCA Wildcard

The PRCA Wildcard, which will be followed with a performance by Brad Paisley on Feb. 21, is new this year.

To make it to the Wildcard, athletes in steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing must finish in the top 10 during the rodeo qualifiers at the Expo Hall. They will then have a chance to compete in the PRCA Finals.

The barrel racing event will take place Feb. 10-11, steer wrestling will take place Feb. 12, tie-down roping will take place Feb. 13 and team roping will take place Feb. 16.

New retail, food and drink vendors

The rodeo will introduce 20 new vendors for shopping, ranging from boots to gadgets.

In the food and drink department, new items like cosmic cotton candy and rattlesnake sausage will be introduced.

The food court will remain northwest of the Freeman Coliseum, while the Craft Beer Tap Room and the Wine Cellar will be west of the Freeman.