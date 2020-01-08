San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo expands Mutton Bustin’ to fairgrounds

SAN ANTONIO – In 2020, little buckaroos will have a better chance of giddying up on a sheep at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

The rodeo announced that Mutton Bustin', a fan favorite during the nightly rodeos inside the AT&T Center, will also be available in the fairgrounds.

Bustin’ in the Barn will allow more than 1,400 little cowboys and cowgirls the chance to ride a sheep, with the best riders moving on to the “wildcard performance” under the AT&T Center lights on Feb. 21.

Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 7 and must weigh less than 55 pounds. Parents will need to pay a $35 entry fee, fill out a medical questionnaire and sign a release form, according to a news release from the rodeo.

Reservations for Bustin’ in the Barn can be made online. For walk-ups, the first 15 contestants will be selected for performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 6-20, and the first 20 contestants will be selected during the performances on Feb. 21-23.

In order to make it into the AT&T Center on Feb. 21, a contestant must have the highest score drawn from their bracket. Scores are based on “rider personality," “sheep difficulty,” and time and distance on sheep, the rodeo states.

Registration for Mutton Bustin’ during the rodeo inside the AT&T Center took place in the fall, and contestants were notified in December.

Those winners were randomly chosen from a pool of applications.

Still, the rodeo is hosting two more chances to apply for in-arena Mutton Bustin’ before the two-week event kicks off.

Applications can be made from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the H-E-B at 12777 Interstate 10 West, and from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19 at H-E-B at 4100 S. New Braunfels Ave.

For more information, visit the rodeo’s website.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will run Feb. 6-23.