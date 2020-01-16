4 major Texas rodeos to add to your roadtrip list this year

TEXAS – Giddy up Texans, it’s rodeo season!

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo begins this weekend, and it’s the first major hoedown of the year.

If you’re looking for a country adventure to start your year (or to keep a pep in your step until Fiesta season), here’s a list of four major rodeos that’ll take place throughout March.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

For more than 100 years, rodeo has thrived in this North Texas town.

But this year, the organization will introduce the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament, which will have a payout exceeding $1 million. That means the best of the best will compete in the new Dickies Arena.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo begins Friday and lasts until Feb. 8.

Other events include Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebraciõn, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls’ Night Out Extreme Bull Riding and Rodeo X Extreme Team Competition.

General admission to the grounds ranges from $5-$12, and children ages five and below are free. Tickets for individual rodeos can be purchased online.

Foreigner is a main act during the rodeo. The band will play Feb. 5 inside the Will Rogers Auditorium.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Locals are already gearing up for one of San Antonio’s largest gatherings of the year.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will ride into the Alamo City on Feb. 6, and leave Feb. 23 after days of entertainment, mutton bustin’ and everything in between.

The full entertainment lineup has been announced, and some shows are already sold out.

Entertainers include Becky G, Bush, KC and the Sunshine Band, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Aaron Watson, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley.

A full list of entertainers can be found here.

General admission into the rodeo grounds ranges from $5-$12. Children ages two and younger are free.

The grounds will include a variety of attractions like shopping, rodeos, a carnival and petting zoo, but the rodeo is bringing in something new this year: mutton bustin'.

The rodeo announced that mutton bustin', a fan favorite during the nightly rodeos inside the AT&T Center, will also be available in the fairgrounds.

Beforehand, the Bar-B-Que Cook-off and Festival will take place Jan. 24-25, and the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive will take place Feb. 1.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

RodeoHouston calls big names to the NRG Park year after year.

Last week, the organization released the majority of entertainment acts set to play after the nightly rodeos.

Those names include Willie Nelson, MIdland, Gwen Stefani and Brad Paisley.

Three Friday performers have yet to be announced, and they’re typically the biggest acts of the lineup. Those names are expected to be released on Feb. 4, according to the rodeo.

RodeoHouston will run from March 3-22.

Rodeo tickets start at $20, but admission into the grounds ranges from $5-15, with children under two free.

Attractions include a carnival, a wine garden, and a ranching and wildlife expo.

Rodeo Austin

In true Austin fashion, it’s “where weird meets Western."

The event, touted as “one of Austin’s premier events," will help ring in the spring season in Texas when it runs March 14-28.

As of Thursday, live music entertainers have yet to be announced, but since it’s Austin, one can only expect the shows to be lively and quirky.

Rodeos and concerts will take place daily, and tickets range from $20-$175. Season tickets are also available.

Admission into the fairgrounds ranges from $5-$8. Children two and younger are free.

For those wanting an earlier Austin adventure, BBQ Austin will take place March 6-7. It’s a barbecue cook-off with a carnival, fireworks and more.

Rodeo Austin will be located near the Travis County Exposition Center near the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.