The big names headed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

RodeoHouston is living up to its hype in 2020.

The majority of the lineup for this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was released Thursday and it includes big names in country and pop.

See 17 of the 20 artists who will be performing this year in Houston’s NRG Stadium:

March 3: Midland March 4: Willie Nelson March 5: Becky G March 7: Maren Morris March 8: Ramon Ayala March 9: Chris Young March 10: NCT 127 March 11: Kane Brown March 12: Cody Johnson March 14: Jon Pardi March 15: Dierks Bentley March 16: Keith Urban March 17: Gwen Stefani March 18: Khalid March 19: Chris Stapleton March 21: Brad Paisley March 22: Luke Bryan

Three Friday performers have yet to be announced, and they’re typically the biggest acts of the lineup.

Those names are expected to be released on Feb. 4, according to the rodeo.

Tickets for the just-announced entertainers go on sale Thursday; tickets for the remaining three performers will go on sale Feb. 6.

Last year’s RodeoHouston entertainment included George Strait and Kacey Musgraves.

The rodeo will run from March 3-22, just weeks after the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which runs Feb. 6-23.

Here in the Alamo City, Cody Johnson, Midland, Chris Young and Brad Paisley will also play for the San Antonio rodeo.

Other San Antonio rodeo performers include ZZ Top, Aaron Watson and Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

Here’s the full lineup for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: