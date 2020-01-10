78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

78ºF

Entertainment

The big names headed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Houston Rodeo
Becky G, Brad Paisley and Gwen Stefani are among the performers at RodeoHouston.
Becky G, Brad Paisley and Gwen Stefani are among the performers at RodeoHouston.

RodeoHouston is living up to its hype in 2020.

The majority of the lineup for this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was released Thursday and it includes big names in country and pop.

See 17 of the 20 artists who will be performing this year in Houston’s NRG Stadium:

March 3: MidlandMarch 4: Willie NelsonMarch 5: Becky G
March 7: Maren MorrisMarch 8: Ramon AyalaMarch 9: Chris Young
March 10: NCT 127March 11: Kane BrownMarch 12: Cody Johnson
March 14: Jon PardiMarch 15: Dierks BentleyMarch 16: Keith Urban
March 17: Gwen StefaniMarch 18: KhalidMarch 19: Chris Stapleton
March 21: Brad PaisleyMarch 22: Luke Bryan

Three Friday performers have yet to be announced, and they’re typically the biggest acts of the lineup.

Those names are expected to be released on Feb. 4, according to the rodeo.

Tickets for the just-announced entertainers go on sale Thursday; tickets for the remaining three performers will go on sale Feb. 6.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo expands Mutton Bustin’ to fairgrounds

Last year’s RodeoHouston entertainment included George Strait and Kacey Musgraves.

The rodeo will run from March 3-22, just weeks after the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which runs Feb. 6-23.

Here in the Alamo City, Cody Johnson, Midland, Chris Young and Brad Paisley will also play for the San Antonio rodeo.

Other San Antonio rodeo performers include ZZ Top, Aaron Watson and Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

Here’s the full lineup for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: