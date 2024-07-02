Robert Morin SA Live Producer

Robert Morin graduated with honors from MacArthur High School, and then, deciding to stretch his wings, went to college at Loyola University New Orleans. He made the Dean's List every year and earned the Broadcast Production Student Of The Year Award in his senior year. He graduated with a double major in communications and pre-law philosophy. Robert was able to travel across the country and the world during his college years, but just couldn't stay away from home. As a boy, he went to Spurs games at the Hemisfair Arena and remembers when Six Flags was just Fiesta Texas. When Robert is not putting together another fun episode of SA Live, he loves movies, television, video games and spending time with his four dogs, one cat, and his best friend, who happens to be his husband.