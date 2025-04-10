Texas schools will get their first performance grades in years

SAN ANTONIO – After years of fighting the release of the A-F Accountability grades, Texas Public School districts will get their results for the 2022-2023 school year.

A decision by a 15th Court of Appeals judge called for the release of the grades.

The grades will be made available to school districts on April 17 and to the public on April 24, 2025.

To check the grades, click here.

Ruben De Los Santos with Futuro San Antonio, a local nonprofit, said it’s important for families to look at the grades, find out how their child is doing and compare that to how their child’s school scored.

“The A-F rating is not a perfect thing,” De Los Santos said. “But it’s definitely not something that we should see as the only thing that I’m judging my school by. But it definitely helps tell a story about what’s going on in my children’s school and whether or not it’s working for my family or not. ”

De Los Santos said it’s also important to remember that the data is not current. The results for the 2024 A-F Accountability grades are still held up in court.