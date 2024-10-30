“Beetlejuice” inspired cocktails for Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – Tricks, treats & Tequila. How are you toasting to Halloween? Assemble Cocktail Workshop shares “Beetlejuice”-inspired cocktails recipes so good, they’ll wake the dead.

Find out more about Assemble Cocktail Workshop here.

Beetle’s Blood

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Vodka

1 ounces Blood Orange Syrup

1 ounces Cranberry juice

1/4 teaspoon Activated charcoal (optional, for color)

Garnish:

Black salt for rimming

Blood Orange Slice

Directions:

Run a lime wedge around the rim of a rocks glass, then dip the rim in black salt. Set aside.

Mix the drink in a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, blood orange juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and activated charcoal.

Add ice to the shaker and shake vigorously until well-chilled (about 15 seconds).

Strain the mixture into the prepared rocks glass over fresh ice.

Add a few floating raspberries for a bloody look and enjoy the dark mystery of Beetle’s Blood!

The Sandworm

Ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces Gin

• 1 ounces Fresh cucumber juice

• 0.5 ounces Lime juice

• 0.5 ounces Basil simple syrup

• Tonic water to top

Garnish:

Cucumber ribbon (for the worm effect)

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water, and a handful of fresh basil leaves. Bring to a simmer until sugar dissolves, then remove from heat and let cool. Strain before using.

Make the drink in a shaker, combine gin, cucumber juice, lime juice, and basil simple syrup.

Add ice and shake for about 10-15 seconds until well-chilled.

Strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice.

Add a splash of tonic water for a bit of fizz.

Add a cucumber ribbon swirling up the glass to mimic the sandworm. Enjoy the green glow of The Sandworm!

Day-O Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Dark rum

1 ounces Banana liqueur

0.75 ounces Fresh lime juice

1 ounces Coconut water

1-2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish:

Lime zest

Instructions:

Mix the drink in a cocktail shaker, combine dark rum, banana liqueur, lime juice, coconut water, and a dash or two of Angostura bitters.

Add ice and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well-chilled.

Strain into a coupe or rocks glass over fresh ice.

Add a dehydrated banana chip on the rim or float it on top. Sprinkle a little lime zest over the top for extra aroma and a pop of color.

Let the tropical flavors transport you to a Beetlejuice-inspired paradise as you sip the Day-O Daiquiri!