“Beetlejuice” inspired cocktails for Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – Tricks, treats & Tequila. How are you toasting to Halloween? Assemble Cocktail Workshop shares “Beetlejuice”-inspired cocktails recipes so good, they’ll wake the dead.
Beetle’s Blood
Ingredients:
- 1.5 ounces Vodka
- 1 ounces Blood Orange Syrup
- 1 ounces Cranberry juice
- 1/4 teaspoon Activated charcoal (optional, for color)
Garnish:
- Black salt for rimming
- Blood Orange Slice
Directions:
Run a lime wedge around the rim of a rocks glass, then dip the rim in black salt. Set aside.
Mix the drink in a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, blood orange juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and activated charcoal.
Add ice to the shaker and shake vigorously until well-chilled (about 15 seconds).
Strain the mixture into the prepared rocks glass over fresh ice.
Add a few floating raspberries for a bloody look and enjoy the dark mystery of Beetle’s Blood!
The Sandworm
Ingredients:
• 1.5 ounces Gin
• 1 ounces Fresh cucumber juice
• 0.5 ounces Lime juice
• 0.5 ounces Basil simple syrup
• Tonic water to top
Garnish:
- Cucumber ribbon (for the worm effect)
Instructions:
In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water, and a handful of fresh basil leaves. Bring to a simmer until sugar dissolves, then remove from heat and let cool. Strain before using.
Make the drink in a shaker, combine gin, cucumber juice, lime juice, and basil simple syrup.
Add ice and shake for about 10-15 seconds until well-chilled.
Strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice.
Add a splash of tonic water for a bit of fizz.
Add a cucumber ribbon swirling up the glass to mimic the sandworm. Enjoy the green glow of The Sandworm!
Day-O Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 1.5 ounces Dark rum
- 1 ounces Banana liqueur
- 0.75 ounces Fresh lime juice
- 1 ounces Coconut water
- 1-2 dashes Angostura bitters
Garnish:
- Lime zest
Instructions:
Mix the drink in a cocktail shaker, combine dark rum, banana liqueur, lime juice, coconut water, and a dash or two of Angostura bitters.
Add ice and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well-chilled.
Strain into a coupe or rocks glass over fresh ice.
Add a dehydrated banana chip on the rim or float it on top. Sprinkle a little lime zest over the top for extra aroma and a pop of color.
Let the tropical flavors transport you to a Beetlejuice-inspired paradise as you sip the Day-O Daiquiri!