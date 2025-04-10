Nightly closures planned at Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange for expansion project this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning nightly closures at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project to allow crews to install the final steel beams for the flyover ramps.
The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, April 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 14, and may open early if the work is done ahead of schedule. TxDOT said no major closures will be scheduled during Easter weekend.
These are the closures you need to know about this week:
Loop 1604 at Hausman Rd.
- Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange
- Loop 1604 main lanes and frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday.
- I-10 westbound main lanes will be closed during overnight hours (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) throughout the weekend.
- Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and frontage road will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.
- The flyover ramp from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10 will remain open all weekend.
Loop 1604 at Stone Oak Parkway
- Loop 1604 westbound main lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
TxDOT provided the following detour information for traffic during the closures:
Loop 1604 EB main lanes between Bandera Road and Hausman Road
- Traffic traveling on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will exit via the Hausman Road exit ramp, entering the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will re-enter the Loop 1604 EB main lane via the next entrance ramp, just before Hausman Road.
Loop 1604 EB Frontage Road and Main lanes at the I-10 Interchange
- Traffic traveling on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes and follow signs for I-10 EB, entering the I-10 EB main lanes. They will exit via Exit 557, entering the I-10 EB frontage road. They will then use the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard to enter the I-10 WB frontage road, keeping right to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lane via the first available entrance ramp.
Loop 1604 WB from the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp to the Blanco Road entrance ramp
- Loop 1604 WB main lane traffic will exit via the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp and continue on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and can re-enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes via the Blanco Road entrance ramp.
Loop 1604 WB main lanes, Frontage Road, and to I-10 at the I-10 interchange
- Traffic traveling on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the Loop 1604 WB frontage road exit just before the I-10 interchange. They will keep right and enter the I-10 WB frontage road. Those looking to access I-10 WB may enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to access I-10 EB or return to Loop 1604 WB will use the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the I-10 EB frontage road. Travelers will then enter the I-10 EB main lanes. Those looking to continue to Loop 1604 WB will follow signs to Loop 1604 WB. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the first entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange.
I-10 EB Frontage Road and to Loop 1604 EB and WB
- Traffic traveling on the I-10 EB frontage road looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will enter the I-10 EB main lanes via the entrance ramp (just south of La Cantera Parkway). They may exit via Exit 557 to re-enter the I-10 EB frontage road. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will use the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard to enter the I-10 WB frontage road, keeping right to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will turn right onto Via La Cantera and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road.
I-10 WB main lanes and to Loop 1604 EB and WB
- Traffic traveling on the I-10 WB main lanes will take the frontage road Exit 556 B exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard, entering the I-10 WB frontage road. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will keep right onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes may use the first available entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will continue on the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and turn around at La Cantera Parkway, entering the I-10 EB frontage road. Travelers will then enter the I-10 EB main lanes and follow signs to Loop 1604 WB. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the first entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange.
Drivers should consider the schedule and alternative routes as they plan their commutes. TxDOT said access to businesses will remain open, and law enforcement will assist with traffic flow at intersections during the closures.