Nightly closures planned at Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange for expansion project this weekend

Traffic traveling on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the Loop 1604 WB frontage road exit just before the I-10 interchange. They will keep right and enter the I-10 WB frontage road. Those looking to access I-10 WB may enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to access I-10 EB or return to Loop 1604 WB will use the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the I-10 EB frontage road. Travelers will then enter the I-10 EB main lanes. Those looking to continue to Loop 1604 WB will follow signs to Loop 1604 WB. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the first entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange.