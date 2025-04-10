Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for dog attack leading to amputation of 76-year-old man’s legs

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday in connection with a dog attack in 2023 that caused a 76-year-old man to have both his legs amputated, according to Bexar County court records.

Danielle Henderson, 32, was charged with dangerous dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, according to San Antonio police and Bexar County jail records.

Per a plea deal, Henderson was sentenced to six years behind bars. She was also ordered to pay the victim, Max De Los Santos, over $100,000 in restitution, records indicate.

San Antonio police said De Los Santos was attacked by two dogs owned by Henderson at 2 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, in the 7400 block of Fieldgate Drive on the West Side.

Police officers arrived to find De Los Santos with serious injuries to his extremities and face. His wife, Beatrice, later told KSAT that he would need his right leg amputated due to the severity of his injuries. His second leg was also amputated after the first surgery.

The two dogs that attacked him were a German shepherd and a Staffordshire Terrier, commonly known as a pit bull, police said. Animal Care Services said the dogs were euthanized.

Beatrice De Los Santos told KSAT that she and other neighbors had previously contacted ACS about the dogs.

Their neighbor, Rudy Pantoja, said he believed Max De Los Santos was going to die from his injuries.

“He looked horrible,” Pantoja told KSAT a day after the attack. “They were dragging him out again for a second time. They’re trying to get him, I think, across the street to their house to finish him off.”

