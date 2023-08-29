Still no charges for owner of dogs that attacked 76-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The wife of 76-year-old Max De Los Santos says her husband will have to have a right leg amputated due to the severity of his injuries following a dog attack in mid-August.

The attack happened in the De Los Santos family’s front yard on Fieldgate Drive on Aug. 16.

San Antonio police said the investigation into the dog’s owner is still underway. Animal Care Services reports the dogs were euthanized.

Personal injury attorney Paul Campolo said it’s important for dog bite victims to report the injury to police or Animal Care Services as it helps build liability for any possible future victims who may face more serious injuries.

“We have seen a lot more dog bite cases than we have in the past. And I don’t know exactly what it is, but I think the biggest problem is people don’t leash their dogs,” Campolo said.

He said victims have a huge burden of proof to show that the owner was knowingly negligent.

Campolo said renters or home insurance coverage may cover the dog attack, but some insurance companies are trying to carve out coverage for dog bites.

“If they can’t afford insurance, you know, how much money do they have to pay for a judgment? So without insurance, as a practical matter, you’re out not to get a recovery,” he said.

