‘It was horrific’: Neighbors save man in his 70s nearly killed by pack of dogs

SAN ANTONIO – Beatrice De Los Santos calls her neighbor, Rudy Pantoja, and his family “her angels.”

On Wednesday morning, the family helped rescue her 76-year-old husband, Max De Los Santos, from a pack of dogs.

“It was horrific,” Beatrice said.

She is angry that she and other neighbors’ calls to Animal Care Services about the animals in that house resulted in no action.

“I’ve called before, the neighbor has called repeatedly, and then another neighbor has called as well,” she said. “I would like for some stiffer penalties to be put on these dog owners.”

Beatrice’s husband is set to undergo several surgeries and has a long road to recovery after the attack. He was bitten on the neck, arm and leg.

Pantoja said he is still in shock.

“He looked horrible. I thought he was going to die, in reality,” Pantoja said.

Pantoja said if he would not have found Max in time, he fears he might not have made it.

“They were dragging him out again for a second time. They’re trying to get him, I think, across the street to their house to finish him off,” Pantoja said.

San Antonio police said the female owner of the dogs is cooperating and could face charges, but the investigation is underway.

Animal Care Services said a German Shepherd and Staffordshire Terrier are in a 10-day quarantine. The owner was cited for not having the animals restrained.

ACS confirmed it had been called to the property in the past but could not provide specific information regarding those calls.

