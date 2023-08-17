Bexar County DA to make announcement regarding fatal dog attack case

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide a status on the cases surrounding a deadly dog attack earlier this year.

The news conference, scheduled for 2 p.m., will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Ramon Najera, 81, was mauled to death by three dogs in a West Side neighborhood in February. His wife, Juanita Najera, was injured in the attack.

Several other people, including responding firefighters, were also injured. The firefighters had to fight the dogs off with pickaxes. An SAFD captain was bitten in the leg.

The owners of the dogs, Christian Alexander Moreno and his wife, Abilene Schnieder, were both arrested.

Moreno and Schnieder were released on bond in April after being charged with injury to the elderly and dangerous dog attack resulting in death.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed legislation in June that would have increased the criminal consequences for dog owners if their dogs acted out. A Class-C misdemeanor would have been issued for the first offense and a third-degree felony for repeated violations.

The bill would have also made removing dangerous dogs easier for Animal Care Services.

ACS officials expressed disappointment in the governor’s decision to veto the bill.